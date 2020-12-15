Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Griffin Freeman Hamilton
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Griffin Freeman Hamilton
June 26, 1937- December 09, 2020

Griffin Freeman Hamilton, 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away in the late evening hours of
December 9, 2020.
Griffin was born on June 26, 1937 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of Griffin and Rachel
Hamilton. In 1959, Griffin graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. From 1959 to 1964, he served in destroyers and minecraft of the Pacific Fleet, and later, in 1970,the USS Roark FF 1053 of which he was the commanding officer. In 1966, Griffin graduated from the University of Florida with two Masters degrees in physics and mathematics under the Naval Advanced Science Program. Griffin held the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal.
Griffin later founded the EASTAN Corp, a communications consulting company which operated for over a decade in both the government and private sectors. Griffin remained a consultant until his retirement in 2008. An avid traveler, Giffin visited many countries and lived in many parts of the US including San Diego, CA, Gainesville, FL, and Annapolis MD. A longtime resident of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Griffin and his wife, Linda, contributed to multiple municipal
organizations and causes including the Rotary Club of Carlisle and the Carlisle Barracks Golf
Association.
Griffin was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hill, and is survived by his four sons and their wives: Griffin and Kathleen Hamilton, Paul and Susanna Hamilton, Christopher and Jude
Hamilton, and David and Courtney Hamilton, his twelve grandchildren: Krista Kirby, Bradly
Hamilton, Tricia Hamilton, Laura Hamilton, Kaitlin Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Rachel
Hamilton, Cooper Hamilton, Addison Hamilton, Teagan Hamilton, Cardwell Hamilton, and Davis
Hamilton, his seven great grandchildren, and one brother, Carl Hamilton.
"You're a better man than I am, Gunga Din!" - Gunga Din, Rudyard Kipling.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Hamilton Service Hoffman on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. or later. Friends and family will be invited to a visitation on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., as mandated by Gov. Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Hamilton Service Hoffman
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Griff has been a great friend for more than 45 years. He was a boss, a mentor, a shipmate, a roomie, and a friend during our time in Carrier Group 1, and I will miss him. My sympathy and my condolences to Griff, Jr., Chris, Paul & David.
Bob Brown
December 30, 2020
Remembering all the good times we had together with Griff and Linda, good neighbors and friends.
Robert & Mimi Goodling
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results