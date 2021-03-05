I will always love you dad. Harold was a sinner like all of us, saved by grace. He came to know the Lord when his infant son James passed away when he was 22 years old. It was in his brokenness that for the first time he saw his longing to know the Lord. Harold had a deep passion for mission work. He made many trips to places like the Navajo Nation, Haiti, Liberia and South Africa. He fixed cars, roofs, and whatever need to be done to help the people there. He once heard of a Navajo family without a roof and drove across the country to fix it. It was on a mission trip to the Navajo that he heard the voice of God calling him to really make Jesus the Lord of his life when he was about 40 years old. Like all of us, Harold struggled with sin both before and after he found salvation. He had many parts of his life that he regretted, but he always had faith in the goodness of God to continue to work in his life to bring healing and restoration. Harold knew that that he was not good, but God was good, and was shaping him into what the Lord intended. Now he is fully restored and standing in the presence of God worshiping in the enteral love of God which melts away all the imperfections of this world. If Harold could share but one thing with you today, he would strongly encourage you to know the Lord as well so that you may one day join him in heaven. A Celebration of his life is planned for Friday March 12th at 3 PM at the South Fairview Church of God in Newville PA where he was a faithful member for the last 30 years serving as a deacon and helping in various other ways.

Jonathan Bowers March 7, 2021