Harold Leroy Bowers Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Harold Leroy Bowers Jr.

July 24, 1958 – February 26, 2021

Harold Leroy Bowers Jr was born on July 24th 1958 and went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 26th at age 62. Harold is survived by his Father Harold Sr., stepmother Kay, brother Darren, stepbrother Tom, wife Kathryn and children: Jonathan, Jeremiah, Tabitha, Charles, Tamara and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Patsy, brother Joe, stepbrother Bruce, and son James. Harold worked at Carlisle Tire & Wheel for many years, before becoming a truck driver. He was a self-proclaimed "mountain man" who enjoyed hunting, fishing and guns. Harold's deep passion for mission work had him spend time in the Navajo Nation, Haiti, Liberia and South Africa. The most important thing to Harold was the redemption he found in Jesus. He would strongly encourage you to know the Lord as well so that you may one day join him in heaven. A Celebration of his life is planned for Friday March 12th at 3 PM at the South Fairview Church of God in Newville PA.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
South Fairview Church of God
Newville, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harold and I were co workers, friends at carlisle tire and wheel for 18+ years so sorry
Ken Trego. Sr.
March 14, 2021
I miss you so much dad. I love you and will always attempt to honor you the rest of my life, until which time I too am called to my eternal home.
Jonathan Bowers
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and the family.
Lisa Kelso
March 8, 2021
So Sorry to hear this awful news! Keeping you and all your family members in our thoughts and prayers
Delmar and Cindy Russell
March 8, 2021
I will always love you dad. Harold was a sinner like all of us, saved by grace. He came to know the Lord when his infant son James passed away when he was 22 years old. It was in his brokenness that for the first time he saw his longing to know the Lord. Harold had a deep passion for mission work. He made many trips to places like the Navajo Nation, Haiti, Liberia and South Africa. He fixed cars, roofs, and whatever need to be done to help the people there. He once heard of a Navajo family without a roof and drove across the country to fix it. It was on a mission trip to the Navajo that he heard the voice of God calling him to really make Jesus the Lord of his life when he was about 40 years old. Like all of us, Harold struggled with sin both before and after he found salvation. He had many parts of his life that he regretted, but he always had faith in the goodness of God to continue to work in his life to bring healing and restoration. Harold knew that that he was not good, but God was good, and was shaping him into what the Lord intended. Now he is fully restored and standing in the presence of God worshiping in the enteral love of God which melts away all the imperfections of this world. If Harold could share but one thing with you today, he would strongly encourage you to know the Lord as well so that you may one day join him in heaven. A Celebration of his life is planned for Friday March 12th at 3 PM at the South Fairview Church of God in Newville PA where he was a faithful member for the last 30 years serving as a deacon and helping in various other ways.
Jonathan Bowers
March 7, 2021
Dear Kathryn, Tabitha & Family... I truly enjoyed my many visits with your husband and father at his dental appointments. In one visit you knew he lived for his work with the Lord and he loved and adored his family. I will remember him with a smile and will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. Fondly - Kelly your former hygienist
Kelly Lebo
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results