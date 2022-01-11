Menu
Harold E. Miller
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Harold E. Miller

May 03, 1928- January 04, 2022

Harold E. Miller, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born May 3, 1928, in Hillsdale, IL to the late Herbert C. and Mable M. (Hunter) Miller.

Harold was a dedicated and passionate farmer while also working for many years at the former Kenny Shoe Co. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering in the garage and making whatever he needed like a snowplow for the front of the lawn tractor, or a cattle feed scoop made from a tin can.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years Bertha M. (Minich) Miller; brothers Herbert C. Miller, Jr., and Kenneth Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his late parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother Everett Miller and sisters Evelyn Billman and Ellen Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
