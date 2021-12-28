Harriett L. Gumby

September 16, 1931- December 23, 2021

Harriett L. Gumby, 90, of Carlisle and formerly of Mt. Holly Springs and New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on September 16, 1931, in Mt. Holly Springs and was a daughter of the late Harry N. and Harriett A. (Parker) Gumby. Harriett graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1950. She retired from Bell Labs (A.T.&T) in Holmdel, NJ where she was a sales manager. Harriett was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle. She is survived by her twin brother William L. Gumby of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. Harriett was preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel, Lucinda, Mary and Edna Gumby and five brothers, Harry, Jr., Raymond, John, Edgar, and George Gumby. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 154 Lincoln St., Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since1853.com.