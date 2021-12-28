Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harriett L. Gumby
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Harriett L. Gumby

September 16, 1931- December 23, 2021

Harriett L. Gumby, 90, of Carlisle and formerly of Mt. Holly Springs and New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on September 16, 1931, in Mt. Holly Springs and was a daughter of the late Harry N. and Harriett A. (Parker) Gumby. Harriett graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1950. She retired from Bell Labs (A.T.&T) in Holmdel, NJ where she was a sales manager. Harriett was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle. She is survived by her twin brother William L. Gumby of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. Harriett was preceded in death by four sisters, Ethel, Lucinda, Mary and Edna Gumby and five brothers, Harry, Jr., Raymond, John, Edgar, and George Gumby. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 154 Lincoln St., Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear that this precious lady has passed away . What a beautiful person she was. RIP Harriett
Kris Gonzalez
Work
December 29, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of a very dear soul Harriet and her family were amazing ppl I remember her and her 2 sister watching myself and siblings when I was in grade school and putting us on the bus and then again working along her and Edna taking her of Ethel when she was sick Harriet will be sadly and dearly missed she was loved be many rest easy dear Harriet until I see you again sweetheart
Amy fahnestock anderson
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results