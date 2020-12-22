Harry M. Bruner

February 02, 1931- December 19, 2020

Harry M. Bruner, 89, of Mechanicsburg and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was born February 2, 1931 in Loyalton to the late Harry Moore and Lucy (Travitz) Bruner Wingert and was the widower of Joyce L. (Sharp) Bruner.

Harry was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad. He retired after working 40 years for the Department Of Defense. His 40 years consisted of his honorable service to his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and his employment with DESCOM at Letterkenny Army Depot. Harry was a very proud, patriotic man. He was a member of the VFW post 477, American Legion post 101, and the Officers Club at Letterkenny Army Depot. Harry was an avid sportsman who belonged to the Letterkenny Rod and Gun Club where he was a past president. "Harry's Hut" at Letterkenny Rod and Gun Club was named for Harry and you could often see him checking hunters in and out at that hut. Harry loved cars, particularly his Cadillac and will be remembered for his ability to tell a great story.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Karen Bruner (companion Jim Cappetta) of Abbottstown and Lori (husband Steve) Eshenour of Duncannon; six grandchildren, Brian Hurst of Camp Hill, Christina Slother of Mechanicsburg, Amy Thompson of York, Michelle Slother, of Mechanicsburg, Stephen Eshenour of Middletown, and Brandon Eshenour of Honolulu, HI; and fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lebo; his stepfather, Charles Albert Wingert who raised him since he was two months old; and great-grandson, Hunter Temes.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your safe entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Harry to VFW Post 477, 2104 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

