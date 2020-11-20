Harry Gregory Sysak

September 25, 1936 - November 17, 2020

Harry Gregory Sysak peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, November 17 at Hershey Medical Center. Harry was born on September 25, 1936 in Plains, Pennsylvania. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he was appointed U.S. Postal Inspector in New York City and served in this position for 25 years. During this time, Harry completed his MBA at Hofstra University as well as his CPA certification. In 1987, Harry and his family moved from Long Island to Central Pennsylvania. After retiring from the postal service, he then worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an audit manager. After retiring from the Commonwealth, Harry spent his time volunteering with AARP as a tax preparer. Throughout all his years, his family, the church, and music always held a special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Mary and his twin brother Michael. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy, and their three children Gregory, Matthew (Viviana), and Ruth (David) as well as grandchildren, Pyotr, Natalia, Sophia, Maksim, Valeria, Ezekiel, and Nicholas, and his brother, John. Harry was a member of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania where he will be laid to rest. Memory eternal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Apostles Orthodox Church in Mechanicsburg, PA.