Hazel M. Seibert

December 26, 1927- March 15, 2021

Hazel M. (Lindsay) Seibert, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. She was born December 26, 1927 to the late Harry and Mae (Ile) Lindsay and was the widow of Bruce K. Seibert, who passed away March 2, 1999.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Hazel was a dedicated, hard worker who retired from Kinney Shoe (Bedford Shoe) after 39 years of service. She attended South Fairview First Church of God, Newville. Hazel loved reading her bible, listening to country music, playing bingo, gardening, baking, canning and spending time with family and friends. She had a very loving heart and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Janet (Robert) Yost of Newville, and Susan (Lee) Dunfee of Shippensburg; grandchildren, Robert Yost Jr., Barbara Minnick, Sherry Etter, Curtis Wickard, Tim Wickard and Kelly Dunfee; great-grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Yost, Zachary Minnick, Anthony and Miranda Barrick, Andrew, Caitlin, Travis, and Emily Wickard and Kodee Dunfee. Also surviving are her sister, Peggy Miller; numerous great-great-grandchildren; several extended family and friends; and a dear sister-in-law, Mary Gordon and husband Fred, who were very special to her. In addition to her husband, Hazel was preceded in death by granddaughter, Bonnie Dunfee; brothers, Herbert, Raymond and Harry (Bud) Lindsay and sister, Betty Wilders.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Hazel's family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers at Green Ridge Village for the excellent care and friendship shown to Hazel during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Rd., Newville, PA 17241 or to a charity of one's choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.