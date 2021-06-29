Menu
Helen L. Snyder
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Helen L. Snyder

September 19, 1946- June 25, 2021

Helen Louise Snyder, age 74, of Carlisle passed away at her home on June 25, 2021.

Helen was a member of the Waggoner's Gap United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing golf with her husband and sister, walking dogs with her friends, and spending time with her granddaughter.

Helen is survived by her husband, Rodney Snyder; her son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Denise Snyder of Durham, NC and granddaughter, McKenna Snyder of State College. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Kelly of York and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Judy Morningstar of Middletown.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Helen Morningstar of Huntingdon.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waggoner's Gap United Methodist Church, or The American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen & I shared stories, laughs and many eye brow raising stretches in yoga class. She was a sweet fun lady and will be dearly missed. Sending our deepest sympathy to Rodney, Rod and family.
Carol Brennan
Friend
July 4, 2021
Very sorry to learn of the passing of Helen. Rodney and your family have my condolences.
Tom Burke
Friend
June 30, 2021
