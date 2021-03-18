Helen M. Varhola

December 05, 1922- March 16, 2021

Mrs. Helen M. Varhola passed away on March 16, 2021 at her home in Carlisle, surrounded by her loving family. She was 98 years old. She blessedly joins her late husband, Andrew, and her beloved son, Richard, in the Lord's heavenly kingdom.

Helen is survived by her son James S. Varhola and his wife Cindy of San Marcos, CA; her son Thomas M. Varhola of Carlisle; her granddaughter Kim Varhola and her husband Michael. K. Lee of Seoul, South Korea; her grandson Andrew Varhola and his wife Caroline of San Marcos, CA; her granddaughter Kristen Horn and her husband Jim of Harrisburg, PA; her great-grandchildren Jesse, Kennedy, Jude, Keegan, Benjamin, and Drew; and her sisters Irene Shedio and Zella Shedio of Butler, PA. Having hailed from a large immediate family, Helen is also preceded in death by six other siblings.

Born in Pittsburgh on December 5, 1922 to parents Michael and Anna Shedio, Helen grew up in Butler, and later moved to the Harrisburg area in the 1950s. As a young mother, Helen dedicated her life to the work of her sons, accompanying them throughout their childhood years in the world of professional music entertainment. Helen later worked for the PA Department of Labor and Industry, and after 30 years of service, she retired to Carlisle in order to be closer to her family.

A devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, Helen was dedicated to attending the many events and activities generated by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their interests became her own, and she enjoyed a variety of fields, from classical music to soccer to theatre to baseball. She would oftentimes travel great distances in order to be present for her "dear little ones."

During her time in the Harrisburg area, Helen was a proud and active member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church. She later joined Saint Patrick Church upon moving to Carlisle.

Friends will be received on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10am to 12pm at the Hoffmann Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. As mandated by the state of PA, gathering capacity within the room is restricted, and guests may be asked to temporarily wait at the door until numbers allow for entrance.

Mass will be held at 1pm on Saturday at Saint Patrick Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle. Social distancing and mask wearing are required to attend. A live stream of the funeral mass will also be available at: www.saintpatrickchurch.org/church/#live-stream

A private burial for immediate family will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen are welcome at the following organizations:

The American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org

The JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation): www.jdrf.org

To leave a message of condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.HoffmannFH.com.