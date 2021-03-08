Helene Sara Cline Stowell

January 15, 1923 – February 24, 2021

Helene Sara Cline Stowell, 98, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, on February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold L. (Jim) Stowell, and her parents, Archie C. and Mabel Hubler Cline, of Carlisle, PA. Helene is survived by her son, J. Michael Stowell, of Olney, MD; her daughter, Lindsley Hockman of Front Royal, VA; her granddaughter Ashley Lewis and her husband Clyde, of Clarksburg, MD; her grandson Ryan Stowell of Okatie, SC; her precious great-grandson, Jace Lewis, of Clarksburg, MD; and her beloved nieces and nephew, James Westcott, of Ashburn, VA; Helene Westcott Main, of Concord, NC; Laura Westcott O'Roark, of Stephenson, VA.

Helene was born in Carlisle, PA, on January 15, 1923, and graduated from Carlisle High School. After her marriage to Jim Stowell, she resided in Bethesda, MD and lived an active, fun and exciting life of traveling in the States and outside the country, especially exploring the Aztec, Mayan and Inca Pyramids; volunteering in numerous organizations; being a part of her community; enjoying her flower garden; and arranging flowers for her home, friends and Church. She thrived being around people and being with her family, her treasured friends, neighbors, and all those who helped her, including Tom Mergner, Joe Lightcap and her dear nephew, Jim Westcott. She adored her loving and devoted caregivers, Frederick Kelly, Bridget Kapoma, Grace Kelly and Marie Riggs, and her very special hair dresser and dear friend of over 45 years, Vassi Triantis.

For over 53 years, Helene was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Norwood Parish, in Bethesda, MD. On April 26, 2017, at an annual service honoring the contributions of older adults to their congregations and the community, Seabury Resources honored Helene. She served on the Flower Guild of St. John's, creating floral arrangements for worship, including regular Sunday services and personalized arrangements for memorial services and weddings. She mentored new parishioners and worked hard to make the yearly Williamsburg Fairs a success. Helene also volunteered at St. John's Thrift Shop, the Opportunity Shop (Op Shop), which funded outreach projects and was one of her favorite places to go.

Helene was also a long-time member of the Springfield Garden Club and the National Capital Lawyers Auxiliary (NCLA). She was very talented and creative, and enjoyed china painting, sewing, cross stitching quilts, and just being part of the action. Her artistic skill in sewing Ultra Suede clothes won her ribbons.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental restrictions on gathering, her viewing and funeral will be private. Her memorial service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 pm on St. John's Episcopal Church, Norwood Parish's YouTube channel so that her friends may pay their respects remotely. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Landisburg, PA followed by her interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Norwood Parish, 6701 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815, or to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 800 Falling Springs Road, Landisburg, PA 17040. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com