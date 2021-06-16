Iona Ross

March 23, 1941 – June 2, 2021

Iona Ross was born March 23, 1941 near Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Maye L Hampton. She grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho where she attended Idaho Falls High School.

After high school, she married Gary Miller of Idaho Falls. They lived in Pocatello, ID and Spokane, WA for a number of years where they raised their two boys, Mark and Jeffery.

She later married Tom Ross of Keene, NH, where they lived before finally settling in Carlisle, PA.

Iona worked in accounting and banking for a number of years, having a acquired a skill with numbers. Later, she and Tom started and developed several businesses, including sellers of truck and trailer accessories, and portable shelters that they fabricated themselves, often travelling to car shows around the country to sell their goods. Winters found them selling Christmas trees in and around Carlisle, and for many years as "snowbirds", escaping the Pennsylvania chill for the warmth of central Florida in their RV.

In her spare time, Iona liked to do cross-stitch art, and decorated their home with dozens that she created and collected over the years.

She was probably best known as an exceptional cook, beginning as a young woman and cultivating her craft for the rest of her life. Friends and family would often travel great distances knowing they would be treated to her wonderful holiday meals, and many of her recipes are and will be cherished by those lucky enough to have them.

Iona is survived by her husband Tom (Carlisle, PA); son Jeffery Miller (Christi), grandchildren Samantha (Sami) and Colton of Greer, South Carolina; grandchildren Michaelangelo Miller and Maria Rose Ondo (Norberto), and great-grandson Raiden of Las Vegas, NV; brother John Long (Janna) of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Brady Long (Rebecca Currier-Long) of New Bern, NC; and grandson TJ Littleford of Idaho Falls, ID.

She is preceded in death by son Mark Miller (Las Vegas, NV), daughter Casey Belcher (Idaho Falls, ID), and brother Dennis Riegel (Quincy, MI).

She will be greatly missed.