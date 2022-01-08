Irene E. Updegraff

September 27, 1924- January 05, 2022

Irene E. Updegraff, 97, formerly of Dillsburg, passed away on January 5, 2022 at her daughters' home in Carlisle, PA under the care of Hospice of Central PA and her daughters.

Irene was born September 27, 1924 in York County, PA, the daughter of Charley and Annie Worley Beard. In addition to residing in Wellsville, Dillsburg and Carlisle, she also lived in Safety Harbor, FL for a number of years. She retired as a mail clerk from McCrorys. Irene enjoyed and was an excellent candy maker and cake decorator. She also won prizes for her knitting and crocheting projects.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Myers Chadwell of Carlisle and Ann (Anna Beard) Rhoades also of Carlisle along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eugene Updegraff, Irene was pre-deceased by a son, Lester Myers Jr. and a step-daughter, Barbara Myers Taylor. She was the oldest of five siblings who all proceeded her in death: Vincent Beard, David Beard, Grace Fink and Junior Beard.

At Irene's request, there will be no services. Her cremation is being handled by Cocklin Funeral Home, Dillsburg, PA