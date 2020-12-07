Menu
Irwin L. "Irv" Fanus
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Boiling Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Irwin "Irv" L. Fanus

January 18, 1936- December 04, 2020

Irwin Lee "Irv" Fanus, 84, of Carlisle passed away on December 4 ,2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carlisle. He was born on January 18, 1936 in Gardners to the late Grant and Pearl (Myers) Fanus.

Irv graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1956 and attended the University of Richmond, Virginia on a football scholarship. He played semi-pro football for the Cumberland Colts for several years and announced high school football for many years at Boiling Springs High School. He was the owner and operator of Irv's Lunch Box and Irv's Carriage Rides. His biggest enjoyment was his horses and playing Santa each Christmas. Irv cherished time spent with his family. He attended the First United Methodist Church of Carlisle and was a member of the Eagles in Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Kay (Bretz) Fanus, of Carlisle; two daughters, Lisa (husband, Jerry) Thrush of Lancaster and Tammy (husband, Steve) Adams of Carlisle; one brother Jack Fanus of Mt. Holly Springs and one sister Patty Stibitz of Dillsburg; three grandchildren, Heidi Thrush Kling, Jeremy Thrush and Rachel Tichnell; two great-grandchildren, Jakob and Emma and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Lynn Fanus.

A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Pastor Mira Hewlett officiating. Memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve & Tammy, You have our deepest sympathy Ron "Mr. C" & Velma [email protected]
Ron & Velma Caldwell
December 11, 2020
He was a great friend and think good timessorryfor consoles to family
sara kegg
December 9, 2020
Irv, you were one of the first friends I made when I came to Pennsylvania in 1995. Thank you for accepting me as your friend. We enjoyed many hours together watching the your grandson Jeremy and the Susquehanna Township boys basketball team play and eating hotdogs at half-time. Rest in peace Irv.
Lester Cook
December 8, 2020
I love you old buddy. And I know you loved me. We shared so many laughs together. Thank you for always supporting and standing up for me and my sons. You were one of a kind Irv and I will miss you.
Emery Cook
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about your husbands passing. He´s gna b missed by , so many people from Mt. Holly Springs. My mother Ann always loved you two, coming into the Pharmacy to see you, jst talking to you every day, was a beautiful blessing. I´m sending my condolences to you and your family. Prayers n hugs coming your way. God bless you all!
Patty ( Weidner) Beecher
December 8, 2020
