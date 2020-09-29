Isabelle L. Forney

August 27, 1921 - September 19, 2020

Isabelle (Peg) L. Forney, 99, died on September 19, 2020.

Born August 27, 1921 in Lancaster County, PA she was the daughter of the late Chester and Isabelle Lanious.

Isabelle retired from the Carlisle Area School District as a custodian and she assisted her husband, Harry, as custodian for the First United Methodist Church where she was a life long member.

Isabelle enjoyed reading historical fiction novels and traveling by bus with Harry and her friends to many destinations. She loved the cats that she and Harry had adopted over the years and when Harry passed, they gave her great pleasure and enjoyment.

Her husband, Harry, died in 2009. Her three sisters, and four brothers also preceded her in death.

Isabelle is survived by her daughter Gloria (Donald) Scott, Weatherford, TX; grandson Brandon (Ashley) Scott and three granddaughters, Katie Trainer, Isabelle and Madeline Scott, (Denver, CO); and very good friends, Shirley and Edd Nickle, and loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden Street, Carlisle, PA on October 21, 2020_at 1:30. Interment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Furry Friends Network, P O Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or furryfriendsnetwork.comonate.