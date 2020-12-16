To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My condolences to J C's family. Have many memories of our work at old Pennroad tower on the scotland road. I remember the job he had required him to work one day a week in hagerstown, md and I also worked the same shift at a different location in hagerstown, md. We had many great conversations traveling together.