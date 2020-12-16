Menu
J. Calvin Cramer

J. Calvin Cramer, 96, of Shippensburg, PA, died Sunday, December 13, 2020.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
My condolences to J C's family. Have many memories of our work at old Pennroad tower on the scotland road. I remember the job he had required him to work one day a week in hagerstown, md and I also worked the same shift at a different location in hagerstown, md. We had many great conversations traveling together.
J E Largent
December 18, 2020
