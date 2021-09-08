J. Wilson Dougherty

September 12, 1920 - September 3, 2021

J. Wilson Dougherty, 100, of Carlisle, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Church of God Home-Independent Living Center, Carlisle.

Born on September 12, 1920, in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County, he was a son of the late Thomas and Annie (Kunkle) Dougherty. On July 29, 1944, he married his late wife, Hazel M. (Gibbons) Dougherty, with whom he was blessed to share more than 72 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on September 10, 2016.

Surviving are his children, Barry Dougherty and his wife Barbara, of Hummelstown, Kathy Swartz and her husband Larry, of Gardners, Linda Shover and her husband Tom, of Carlisle, a daughter-in-law, Fern Dougherty, of Loysville; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, John W. Dougherty, a grandson, Steven Swartz and 2 brothers, James B. Dougherty and William L. Dougherty making him the last of his generation.

Mr. Dougherty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mifflintown.

In earlier life he left school after finishing the eighth grade to work on the farm and help to support his family. He later retired from Norman D. Clark & Son of Honey Grove as a mechanic with over 40 years of service. After retiring he worked for his brother Jim as a mechanic at the Mexico Service Center.

Wilson was a lifelong mechanic, who loved attending gospel concerts all over the east coast; however, he was a very proud man of his family, especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge St., Mifflintown with the Pastor Ronald Shupe. Interment will be in the McCulluch's Mills Cemetery.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. on Thursday, until the time of service

at the funeral home.

For those who desire, memorial contributions in Mr. Dougherty's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 23964 Rte. North, Mifflintown, PA 17059.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.