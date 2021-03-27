James S. Eberly, Jr.

September 16, 1932- March 25, 2021

James S. Eberly, Jr., 88, husband of the late Vesta M. (Stone) Eberly passed away at his home in Carlisle, PA on Thursday, March 25, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born in Plainfield, PA on September 16, 1932 to the late James S. Eberly, Sr and Daisy (Wilson) Eberly.

James served in the United States Army for four years. He retired after 37 years from the former Reeves Hoffman Company.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, sports, dirt track racing at Williams Grove Speedway and traveling to AZ. James especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his daughter Wanda S. Allfrey (Wayne) of Carlisle; son Bob Eberly (Sue) of Carlisle; granddaughters Becky Leach (Darryl) of Carlisle and Allison Ellis (Robert) of Spotsylvania, VA; grandsons Alex Eberly of Reston, VA; great grandchildren Shawna and Evan Winkleman and Donovan Leach; great-great grandchildren Donnie and Amari Leggs-McNeely

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 form 11:00AM - 12:00PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. To view the service please visit www.youtube.com and search for Eberly Service Hoffman on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 12:30PM or later.

As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the

numbers allow for your entrance.

To plant a beautiful tree in memory of James, please visit Tribute Storeand to sign the guest book please visit www.HofmanFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans 4219 E. Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011