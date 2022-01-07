Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James A. Oyler
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

James A. Oyler

September 07, 1949- January 05, 2022

James A. Oyler, 72, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 5, 2022, in the Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle. He was born September 7, 1949, in Carlisle, to the late Robert and Rebecca C. (Day) Oyler.

James worked for C.H. Masland & Sons for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors and he loved his family. He was a member of the Carlisle Fish and Game.

He Is survived by his loving wife, Judith Anne (McClintock) Oyler, of Carlisle; children, Robin, and Robert Oyler both of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Anthony, Madison, and James; one great-grandson, Geovanni; siblings, Linda Randall of Carlisle, Ken and Bill Oyler of Mt. Holly Springs, Cindy Emlet of Aspers, and Terry Oyler of New Oxford.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Fisher Nelson
Friend
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results