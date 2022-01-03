Jean Isabel Fickes

May 10, 1932- December 29, 2021



Jean Isabel Fickes, 89, of Carlisle passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 in her home.

She was born May 10, 1932 in Newville a daughter of Guy Levan and Florence Zeigler Loy.

Mrs. Fickes is preceded in death by her husband William P. Fickes who passed away December 24, 2017.

Mrs. Fickes was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church Newville, and belonged to Community Bible Church in Brooksville, FL.

She is survived by one daughter Joy Lin Lebo and her husband Dennis, two sons Robert Loy Fickes and his wife Susan, and Todd Levan Fickes; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one brother Edgar Loy.

She was preceded in death by one son William P. Fickes II, four sisters Eleanor Rohne, Dorothy Ryder, Martha Book and Amy Mowery, and three brothers Harold Loy, Richard Loy, and Walter Loy.

The family will be holding a service at a later date.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2022.