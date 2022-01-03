Menu
Jeanette A. Jacoby
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Jeanette A Jacoby

July 13, 1943- December 31, 2021

Jeanette A. Jacoby, 78, of Gardners, PA passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born in Toland, PA on July 13, 1943, to the late James Willis and Viola M. Neil Griffie.

Jeanette was a caretaker and babysitter for many children in their neighborhood. The children she cared for loved her dearly. She enjoyed riding horses, putting together puzzles and liked to go camping. She attended Mountain Top Ministries.

Jeanette is survived by her loving husband, Leslie L. Jacoby Sr.; children, Ernest Jacoby of Gardners, Deborah (John) Morehouse of Carlisle, and Leslie (Regina) Jacoby Jr. of Harrisburg. In addition to her children, she is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Gloria Bair of Landisburg and Donna Failor of Gardners. Jeanette was preceded in death by siblings, Janet Griffie, Martha Griffie, and Gary Griffie.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with the Rev. Robert Woodall officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
She was an amazing person always loved seeing them when mr and Mrs Jacoby were leaving home and both of them would wave and have a huge smile on their faces. She will be greatly missed by the Stoddard family.
Elizabeth (beryl and mark's oldest granddaughter)
Other
January 6, 2022
