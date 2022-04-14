Menu
Jeffrey L. Bixler
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 19 2022
4:00p.m.
Barnitz United Methodist Church
Jeffrey L. Bixler

November 11, 1963- April 10, 2022

Jeffrey L. Bixler, 58, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 10th, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 11, 1963, in Carlisle, PA, to Joyce (Murphy) and the late Harold Bixler.

Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Carlisle High School and was a member of Barnitz United Methodist Church, Carlisle, and a lifelong farmer in Cumberland County. He loved dirt bike racing, cookouts, hunting, kayaking, fishing, and spending time with family and was very involved and supportive of his grandkids and their sports.

He is survived by his children, Bradley Nailor (Kristi) of Carlisle, Austin Bixler (Brooke) of Carlisle, Benjamin Bixler (Samantha) of Shippensburg, and Amanda Bixler (Frank) of California; seven grandchildren, Cayden, Olivia, Alessandra, Hattie, Colten, Grace, and Aiden; and brother, Mike Bixler (Linda) of Mt. Holly Springs.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the Barnitz United Methodist Church, 23 Church Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Matt Plant officiating. In lieu of flowers, please direct any charitable donations to be made on his behalf to Barnitz United Methodist Church or Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.