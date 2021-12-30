Jerry Bates Gapp

September 07, 1937- December 25, 2021

Jerry Bates Gapp, our beloved husband, father, dad, "Poobah" and grandfather died December 25, 2021 at age 84. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Donald W. and Sarah Bates Gapp. Jerry graduated from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, Colgate University, and Binghamton University. As a CPA, he was with the firms of Coopers & Lybrand and Carnavale & Company. Later, he went to RKB Enterprises as Treasurer and subsequently became President of the company.

Always a mentor and motivator, he formalized what he loved to do when he began teaching at Elmira College as an Associate Professor of Accounting. Whether guiding students in the classroom or sitting in the diner drinking coffee, Jerry was persistent when encouraging students, family and friends to reach their potential. He guided countless people through his teaching, academic advising, and strategizing for life beyond the college campus. In 1990 Jerry was asked to take over the role of Financial Vice President and Treasurer of Elmira College where he used his business background and skills to enrich the college and the lives of the students and staff who passed through its halls. As a former colleague wrote, "Jerry made Elmira College a better place, me a better administrator, but most importantly he was a model of how to care for those in your life with an open heart." Jerry was also proud to have directed the renovation and expansion of Emerson Hall. He retired from Elmira College in 2003 after 22 years of service.

Jerry was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Elmira where he served as an elder. He belonged to the Elmira Country Club and the Elmira City Club. He was active in the Rotary and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Jerry served on the boards of many charitable organizations including the United Way of the Southern Tier, the Chemung County Historical Society, the Humane Society of Schuyler County, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development, Schuyler County Industrial Development Agency, and the Letort Regional Authority in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of Schuyler Hospital and the Elmira Savings Bank.

Jerry cherished his summers at the family's cottage in Canada with the kids, at "The Shack" on Seneca Lake, and most recently at the cottage at Central Oak Heights. He and Paula enjoyed boating through the Finger Lakes and the Erie Canal on the "Watergapp" a 40' wood cabin cruiser he restored with help of his father-in-law Paul and his son Chris. Their adventures and misadventures provided many laughs and great memories. He was an avid reader and a history buff with particular emphasis on the Civil War. Family and friends knew him as a "punster" and the straight man to Paula's act.

Jerry was most admired and respected for his honesty and integrity. A steady presence, he provided constant support, guidance, and reassurance to his entire family. When in need, Jerry was always there to "fix it." He was loving and generous to all. His son Chris wrote that " he gave our family every joy that you could ask for in life." Jerry was the heart, soul and strength of the family and he will be missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula Mays Gapp of Carlisle, PA; children Stephen (Anne) Gapp of Sharon, NH, Christopher (Diane) Carvell of Carlisle, PA, Jeffrey Gapp of NH, Taneen Laura Carvell of Arlington, VA, and Heather (Peter) Myerson of Chelmsford, MA; grandchildren Maria Gapp, Hannah Myerson, Lauren Gapp, and Elizabeth Carvell; brother R. Bruce Gapp, and best friends Stu Sotherden and Sandi Devine. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily Myerson.

At his request there will be no service. Instead, we may honor his memory by striving to reach the potential he saw in each of us.

Gifts in memory of Jerry Gapp may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865 or on their website: http:/schuylerhumane.org.

