Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan L. Romig
ABOUT
Harrisburg Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA

Joan L. Romig

February 21, 1937- September 10, 2021

Joan L. Romig, 84, died peacefully on September 10, 2021 in Mechanicsburg. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Norma (Pyott) Romig of Downingtown. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth.

Joan was a graduate of Moore College of Art and Design. She taught art at several schools including Harrisburg Academy. She will be most remembered for her drawings of Pennsylvania historic buildings which appeared on tea towels, stationary, coverlets, designs for commemorative pins, and pewter plates. She was interested in Pennsylvania history and family genealogy. She was an active member in many organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonies, Pennsylvania Historical Society, Mechanicsburg Woman's Club, and she attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She was most generous with her time and talent for a good cause.

Joan is survived by her sister, Jane Keener; several nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Jean Keefer; her "go to guy," Bill Hesse; and many other friends who were part of her Mechanicsburg family. We will all miss her witty observations and wry sense of humor.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc.
8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA
Oct
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc.
8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Malpezzi Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Malpezzi Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to read this. I worked with Joan at Berg Electronics. She was quite the character. Such a good person. Many good memories of Joan. Especially when she ran the federal and UPS benches in the whse. May you rest in peace Joan and thank you for your many contributions to Mech and personally to others.
Mic
Work
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results