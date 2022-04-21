John Bradford Adcock

August 24, 1948 - April 14, 2022

John Bradford Adcock, 73, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born August 24, 1948, in Manchester, CT to the late George and Evelyn (Kellum) Adcock.

Brad retired from Sprint, where he was a Public Relations Manager and was a United States Army National Guard Veteran. He was a member of the Elks Lodge Post 578, Carlisle VFW Post 477, and other various social clubs. Brad was a fun loving, gregarious character who enjoyed people and befriended many. If you were lucky, you witnessed his Bradism's on the golf course, a volunteer function, the Bomb Shelter or at the Elks and Elks 2.0. He was an avid golfer and a voracious reader.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Adcock of San Salvador, El Salvador; sons, Todd Adcock of Boston, MA, Jeffrey Doyle of Ashford, CT, Brian Doyle of Sterling, VA, Trevor Holewinski of Austin, TX, Michael Doyle of Simsbury, CT; and five grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Elks Lodge Post 578, 120 Ridge Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 with son Brian Doyle officiating followed by a reception in the ballroom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bosler Memorial Library, 158 West High Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home.