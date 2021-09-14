I first meet Pastor John at ERC annual conference while he was still in the process of becoming a Pastor. I tell from the first time that I meet him, he had the mindset, determination, and attitude to become a great pastor. It was my honor to know him over the years. He played in fantasy football league over the last 7 years or so, which always gave us a chance to chat. When I heard of his sudden passing, I was literally shocked. He was so full of life that it does not seem possible. While I do grieve his lost with his family and friends, I know that he is now with his Lord and happy. I continue to pray for his congregation, family, and especially his dear wife Pam. Until I see you again Pastor Cook, I wanted to say to you, well done that good and faithful servant. See you buddy. Love ya.

Jonathan Bowers Friend September 17, 2021