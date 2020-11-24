Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
John Stoner
November 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your father. Many memories of him through the years, from the times that he cared for our pets, seeing him march in the parades or ride his bike around town, to talking with him at the Shippensburg Historical Society. Always a pleasure.