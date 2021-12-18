Menu
John W. "Jack" Hunter

John "Jack" W. Hunter

November 01, 1920- December 15, 2021

John W. "Jack" Hunter, 101, of Newville passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 in his home.

He was born November 1, 1920 in Elkins Park, PA the son of Walter Clayton and Victoria Ann Klopp Hunter.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during World War II. He had retired from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Be was a member of the Big Spring Presbyterian Church, and was a Letort Regular, of Letort Fly Fishing Club.

He is survived by his wife Esther Wise Hunter, one daughter Marcia Hunter, and two sons Richard Hunter, and Jeffrey Hunter and his wife Rose; three grandchildren Ryan Hunter and his wife Danielle Jeffrey Hunter and Sean Hunter; and one great grandson Jack Hunter; one step-daughter Bonnie Davis and her husband Carl, three step-grandchildren Lisa Howell and her husband Josh, Molli Davis, and Scott Davis, and a step great-grandson Benn Howell.

He was preceded in death by one sister Jessie, and two brothers Robert and William.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 1 PM in Big Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 in the Big Spring Presbyterian Church 25 S. Corporation St. Newville.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Big Spring Presbyterian Church
25 S. Corporation St., Newville, PA
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Big Spring Presbyterian Cemetery
PA
So sorry to here of Jack´s passing. Prayers for you and your family
Ronald Houser
December 21, 2021
I am terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Uncle Jack. My thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Esther, my cousins and the entire family. Uncle Jack could always make you smile with his quick wit and great stories. He truly enjoyed life and experienced many adventures along the way. He was unbelievably talented and displayed it with his love and mastery of Judo and fly fishing. It always brings a smile to my face when I think of my dad, uncle Bob and uncle Jack acting like schoolboys whenever the three of them would get together. I will miss him very much but he will always be in my thoughts. Rest in Peace .
Tom Hunter
Family
December 20, 2021
