John "Jack" W. Hunter

November 01, 1920- December 15, 2021

John W. "Jack" Hunter, 101, of Newville passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021 in his home.

He was born November 1, 1920 in Elkins Park, PA the son of Walter Clayton and Victoria Ann Klopp Hunter.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during World War II. He had retired from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Be was a member of the Big Spring Presbyterian Church, and was a Letort Regular, of Letort Fly Fishing Club.

He is survived by his wife Esther Wise Hunter, one daughter Marcia Hunter, and two sons Richard Hunter, and Jeffrey Hunter and his wife Rose; three grandchildren Ryan Hunter and his wife Danielle Jeffrey Hunter and Sean Hunter; and one great grandson Jack Hunter; one step-daughter Bonnie Davis and her husband Carl, three step-grandchildren Lisa Howell and her husband Josh, Molli Davis, and Scott Davis, and a step great-grandson Benn Howell.

He was preceded in death by one sister Jessie, and two brothers Robert and William.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 1 PM in Big Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 in the Big Spring Presbyterian Church 25 S. Corporation St. Newville.