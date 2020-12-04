John M. Blacksmith

February 29, 1952- November 29, 2020

John Michael Blacksmith, age 68 of Camp Hill, passed away on November 29, 2020 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Born February 29, 1952 in Carlisle, son of the late Gary L. Blacksmith Sr and Aurelia (Toconita) Blacksmith.

John graduated from Shippensburg University. He worked at the Department of Environmental Resources (DEP) for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and antique collector. John was a Veteran of the Army National Guard of PA.

He is survived by three brothers: Albert (Jack) Blair of Elfin Cove, Alaska, Gary L. (Dorrie) Blacksmith Jr of Carlisle, Ed (Peggy) Blacksmith of Redondo Beach, California and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Blacksmith. A memorial service will be held in the future when the pandemic subsides.

Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA is entrusted with arrangements.

