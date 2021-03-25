Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John B. McGeehan
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Shippensburg
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA

John B. McGeehan

October 03, 1965- March 22, 2021

Jon Brett McGeehan, age 55, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born October 3, 1965 in Pittsburgh, the son of Mary Lou (Gaffney) Cartwright and the late Robert Eugene McGeehan.

Jon graduated from the Class of 1982 at Zaragoza High School, Spain. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, and wanted to be remembered for saving people.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou (Gaffney) Cartwright of Shippensburg; and two brothers, Sean R. (Lori) McGeehan of Shippensburg, and Tim McGeehan of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene McGeehan.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Shippensburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Shippensburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.