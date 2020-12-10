Menu
John Sward
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home - Delmont
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA

John Sward

September 04, 1927- December 04, 2020

John Alrik Sward, 93, passed away on December 4, 2020 at William Penn Senior Suites in Jeannette, PA. He was born in Vormsi, Estonia on September 4, 1927 to Anders and Katarina (Bergstrom) Svard. He has been married to Helen (Koplus) Sward for 65 years. John was quick witted and always the life of the party. He loved to have a great time with friends, family and neighbors. He also loved playing golf and enjoyed an occasional beer and sip of Crown Royal. John was extremely proud to be an American citizen. John left Estonia during World War 2 as a teenager and learned his trade as an industrial glass blower in Sweden. He served 1 year of mandatory service in the Swedish Navy where he steered ships. John emigrated to Canada, where he met the love of his life (and greatest dance partner), Helle Koplus, whom he married in Canada. John and Helen came to the United Sates in December 1958 and lived in Carlisle, PA for 40 years before moving to Delmont, PA to be more involved in their grandchildren's lives. John worked at Philips in Canada, McCoy Electronics in Mt. Holly Springs, PA and then his own business making glass bulbs, by hand, that housed crystals used in ground communications and applications such as the Space Shuttle. John was very proud of his only child, daughter Nancy Sward-Martin, his son-in-law Daniel Martin, and his grandchildren and their chosen professions: Meghan - Hospital Pharmacist (like her mother), Kirstin - Elementary School Teacher, pursuing her Master's degree, and Maxwell - Engineering Student, pursuing Electrical Engineering (like his father). They were his pride and joy. John is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Hilma (Helge) and Mary (Axel) in Sweden and cousin John Bergstrom in Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife Helen, daughter Nancy and Goddaughters Rita Paju and Denise Kuchta. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Ohio, Canada and Sweden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling (800) 478-5833. No funeral arrangements are currently planned, due to the pandemic. Please note that John would not want you to pour any Crown Royal on the ground in his honor; he would much prefer that you drink it! Arrangements entrusted to the Bash-Neid-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home - Delmont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences Helen and Nancy and to the rest of you who loved him. What a fantastic man. The world was a better place because of him.
Douglas Greider
December 31, 2020
Melissa D'Avico
December 29, 2020
John was the greatest neighbor anyone could have. His glass shop was beside my sign shop in Mount Holly Springs. We were sad to see him move away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. I have many fond memories of Shawn.
Douglas bradley
December 11, 2020
As a little girl, I loved going to the neighbors house, Helen and John´s. They always showered me with love. Later in life we would go to their house when my mom would get her hair done. John was always joking. He was a good man! I am so sorry for your loss Helen and Nancy.
Vicki Kuykendall King
December 10, 2020
My heart goes out to Helen, Nancy, Dan, Meghan, Kirstin, and Max on the loss of a dear husband/father/grandfather. I have been so blessed to share so many special celebrations and ordinary moments with John and his family over the years. He truly was the life of the party and so fun to be around. I am saddened by his passing and my prayers and condolences go out to his family and to all who, like me, had the privilege to know him.
Margaret Ryan
Friend
December 9, 2020
