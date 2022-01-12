Menu
Johnny Ranier Wannyn
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Johnny Ranier Wannyn

October 31, 1988- January 09, 2022

Johnny Ranier Wannyn, 33, passed away on January 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born October 31, 1988, in Harrisburg, PA, to Beverly A. (Schoffstall) Wannyn and Ricky L. Wannyn (Mary).

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Daniel Murray officiating. A viewing will be held at 12:00 PM until the time of service. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Jan
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA
