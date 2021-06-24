Menu
Jonathan William-Clay Myers
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Jonathan William-Clay Myers

January 14, 1989- June 22, 2021

Jonathan William-Clay Myers, age 32 of Carlisle, passed away June 22, 2021 at Penn State Health, Holy Sprit Hospital after a courageous, 8 year battle with Glioblastoma Cancer. He is the son of Kevin Myers and Laura (Snyder) Myers.

Jonathan enjoyed hiking, kayaking, long boarding and rock climbing. He loved his dogs, Tolkien and Waldo and enjoyed playing video games.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jessica (Todd) Veigle, Mechanicsburg and Mandy Myers, Carlisle; nephew, Hayzen Veigle, Mechanicsburg; paternal grandparents, Patsy and Eldon Myers, Carlisle and aunts, Sharon Snyder, Carlisle and Kimberly (Timothy) Burke, Wilmington, DE and uncle, Gary (Cheryl) Myers, Carlisle. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sherry and John Snyder.

At Jonathan's request, he will be donating his body to science, to help future generations with treatment of this disease.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Institute at Hershey Medical Center 400 University Drive Hershey, PA 17033.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2021.
Donna and Bob Veigle
July 10, 2021
