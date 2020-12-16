Menu
Josephine L. "Jo" Barrick
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Josephine L. "Jo" Barrick

September 23, 1928- December 14, 2020

Josephine L. "Jo" Barrick, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Church of God Home.

She was born September 23, 1928 in Cumberland County to the late Robert and Lorena (Weidner) Chronister and was the widow of Walter S. Barrick who passed away in May of 2013.

Jo was a 1946 graduate of Big Spring High School. Before staying home to raise her daughters and care for her family, she was employed by Minerva Yarn Factory. Jo was a longtime member of St. Peters Lutheran Church. She loved animals, enjoyed knitting, reading, traveling, and studying the Bible.

Jo is survived by her two loving daughters, Lorilee (husband Dale) Geisweidt of LaPlata, MD and Susan (husband Daniel) Stott of Carlisle; one granddaughter, Alyssa Geisweidt of LaPlata, MD; one sister, Dixie (husband Joseph) Andrion of Baltimore; and several nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Chronister.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jo to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Road Newville, PA 17241.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2 Entries
Although I did not know your mother, I know what a selfless daughter you were to both your parents. I am sorry for your loss, especially during such difficult times.
Mary Adams
December 30, 2020
Susan, sorry for your lose, or thoughts and prayers are with you.
John & Merry Carol Chronister
December 16, 2020
