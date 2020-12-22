Josephine Myer Dohoney

October 09, 1924- December 19, 2020

Josephine Myer Dohoney, 96, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

Josephine was born on October 9, 1924 in Harrisburg. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rozena (Myer) Staley of Harrisburg. She resided in Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg for most of her adult life but resided at the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community in Carlisle for the last 5 years.

She was the widow of Dr. William P. Dohoney, (Pat) who passed in 2018. They had been married for over 74 years. Before practicing locally, he was an Air Force dentist, and she was a military wife and home maker.

She was a graduate of John Harris High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan L. Elicker (Dohoney), of Camp Hill. Also, her granddaughter, Danielle L. Rosensweig (Elicker), of Boca Raton, Florida, and two great granddaughters, Addison and Alexis Rosensweig, also of Florida.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dana (Dan) E. Elicker who passed away five days prior to her.

She was Lutheran by faith and was a former Sunday School Teacher. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Among her many accomplishments included being a gifted seamstress. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, ceramics, cooking, needlepoint projects, and entertaining her friends. She was an avid golfer and bowler in years past. Her passion was Big Ten Football, and her team was Penn State. She and her family traveled extensively in Europe and around this country in their Motor Home which was originally bought for Penn State tailgating.

She was a former president of the Dental Auxiliary of Greater Harrisburg. She had a particular fondness for miniature schnauzers and had many beloved pets in her lifetime.

Josie was a wonderful woman who will be missed very deeply by her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Association for the Blind and the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Due to the Covid virus there will be no formal church or funeral home service, and family social time activity planned. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.