Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June B. Lutz
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

June B. Lutz

December 31, 1926- December 08, 2021

June B. Lutz, 94, of Carlisle PA, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2021. She was born December 31, 1926 in Carlisle to the late Lester W. and Virginia O. Burkholder.

June is survived by her son David W. Lutz and wife Pamela Hopper, her daughter Virginia H. (Ginny) Smith and husband Rodney S. Smith, six grandchildren Jessica Frost, Abby Walsh, Zak Lutz, Jason Lutz, Emily Burgess, Amanda Smith and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Kirby K. Burkholder and his wife Joy. She was preceded in death by her husband David E. (Ted) Lutz and brother, Lester William (Bill) Burkholder Jr.

June's love for family was evident in her writings, her quilting, and the beautiful surroundings she and her late husband Ted created in both Naples, FL and Carlisle, PA. Her caring nature extended beyond her family to the community. Using her degree in Women's Studies, June focused her passion on the Y.W.C.A. of Carlisle. June and the late Nancy George were Co-Chairs of the Building Campaign which resulted in constructing the 301 G Street facility. She was on the Board of Trustees for three years and supported Girl Power, focusing on young women in middle and high school, teaching important life skills such as financial planning and choosing fulfilling career paths. She was also integral in creating Gather the Women, a financial advancement and personal growth program for women with limited resources. June took the time to get to know each participant personally by attending sessions. She wanted to empower women to live their best lives

In her later years she enjoyed her book club, playing bridge, lunch bunch, and tending to her beautiful gardens. Much like nurturing her gardens, June's passion for Carlisle, the Y.W.C.A. and her family will leave a legacy that will grow for years to come.

Please join June's family on Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle PA. 17013. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by a Celebration Of Life service at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Jennifer McKenna officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Y.W.C.A., 301 G St., Carlisle PA 17013 and to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington DC 20090. Please visit, www.HoffmanFH.com to sign and view the guest book.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a blessing she was to the YWCA Carlisle the 10 years I worked there. Her and Ted's contributions to Carlisle over the years had a great impact. Condolences to Ginny and the rest of the family.
Michele Willard
Work
January 5, 2022
June was a devoted and generous supporter of the Carlisle YWCA. May she Rest In Peace.
Rita Schlansky
Other
January 3, 2022
Your mother was such a wonderful person and one of my most memorable students. Her piecing, applique and quilting were fantastic. Her generosity of spirit and kindness shall live forever. O My deepest condolences. Karen and Joe.
Karen Kay Buckley
Friend
January 2, 2022
Wishing a fond farewell to a dear friend and neighbor
Stu Einstein
December 31, 2021
