Karen R. Brautigam
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Karen R. Brautigam

June 13, 1951- March 15, 2021

Karen R. Brautigam, 69, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born on June 13, 1951 in Paterson, New Jersey and was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Florence V. (Starkey) Lefelar and the widow of James M. Brautigam who passed away on March 29, 2019. She graduated in 1969 from Manchester Regional High School in Haledon, NJ. Karen worked in customer service for Giant Food and as a bank teller with the Bank of New York. She is survived by two daughters, Stacey Brautigam of Carlisle and Stephanie Brautigam of Dillsburg, one sister Nancy Webber of Howell, NJ, one granddaughter, Sierra Ting of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private with inurnment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2021.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
