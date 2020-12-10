Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen N. Godshall
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Big Spring High SchoolJ.P. McCaskey High School
FUNERAL HOME
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue
Newville, PA

Karen N. Godshall

October 12, 1943- December 07, 2020

Karen N. Godshall, 77, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Newville, entered eternal rest Monday, December 7, 2020. Karen was born October 12, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania the daughter of Robert H.K. and Miriam June (Neff) Bauer.

Mrs. Godshall greatly loved and enjoyed her life. An exceptional swimmer in her youth, she also developed a love and respect of nature which she passed to her children and grandchildren. A 1961 J.P. McCaskey High School graduate, she maintained many high school friendships throughout her lifetime. She loved being a Mother. Her four grandchildren were her pride and joy. Karen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Newville, and First Lutheran Church, Carlisle. She was an active member of the Carlisle Junior Civic Club and was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed arts and crafts, needlework, knitting, and quilt making and shared her love of needlework and knitting as the proprietor of Newviles only yarn supply shop called 'Ye Olde Yarn Shoppe". Later her creative energies were focused upon stained glass artwork, many of which adorn her children's homes. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches in her spare time.

Karen graduated from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing and began her nursing career as a LPN at Carlisle Hospital. Upon relocating to Newville, she continued her career at Swaim Health Center, and closed her career as a school nurse with the Big Spring School District. Karen shared her swimming talent as coach of the Big Spring women's swimming team and also served as cheerleading coach at Big Spring High School. Many young girls may remember Mrs. Godshall as their Brownie Girl Scout Troop Leader during the mid to late 1970s.

Mrs. Godshall is survived by her husband, of 56 years, Larry L. Godshall, Mechanicsburg, a son Bradlee C. Godshall and his wife Cecilia of Chula Vista, CA, and a daughter Jennifer K. Whitlock and her husband J. Bradley of Mechanicsburg, four grandchildren Karlee A. and Trevor J. Whitlock, and Samantha R. and Jacob R. Godshall, her brother Randall H. Bauer and his wife Sara Ann, Lancaster; stepmother in-law Jane Godshall of Lititz, step brother-in-law Craig Grubb, of Indiana, and step sister-in-law Linda Mutzel, Lititz, and several nieces and nephews.

Please join her family for friendship and visitation, Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA 17241. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to Hospice of Central PA 1320 Linglestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17110.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Egger Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Very sorry to hear this. My prayers are with your family.
Danette Barrick
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the entire Godshall family on your loss!
Kris Gunston Walker
December 11, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Karen Godshall during her stay as a resident at Harmony West Shore.
She was a very nice lady.
I had many conversations with her in our dining room. I was very Sorry to hear about her passing.
My sincere condolences to her husband and family. Karen will be dearly missed.


Debbie Mccalister
Friend
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results