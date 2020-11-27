Menu
Kathryn I. Wert
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Kathryn I. Wert

July 14, 1925- November 22, 2020

Kathryn I. Wert, age 95 of Carlisle, passed away November 22, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born July 14, 1925 in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Wagner) Mohler. She was the widow of George H. Wert.

A private viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathryn will be laid to rest beside her husband, George at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

To read the full obituary, leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2020.
