Kathy A. Horner
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Kathy A. Horner

February 28, 1967- February 28, 2021

Kathy A. Horner, age 54, of Carlisle, PA died on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital Camp Hill, PA.

There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 6:30 PM till 8:30 PM in the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike Carlisle, PA. Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Social distancing and mask are required by mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory to help the family defray medical costs and funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Bethel Assembly of God Church
1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Kathy was such a lovely lady, I shall always remember her being the perfect hostess at the restaurant. This was one of the favorite gathering spots for our group of riders and friends. We are all so very sorry for her loss and give Brian and the family our most heartfelt compassion and prayers.
Montie Eagle
Friend
March 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Brian. You were wonderful neighbors and fantastic restaurant owners.
Geralyn and Doug Denlinger, and family
March 9, 2021
Kathy always had a smile and kind word to say. Brian our deepest sympathy to you.
Marsha and Brian Gill
March 5, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Kathy, what a beautiful person. She was always so very kind to me and my family.And that smile!! Blessing to you, Brian.
VanOrmer family
March 5, 2021
RIP Beautiful Lady
Melinda Troutman
March 4, 2021
Kathy was such a bright light for everyone. Her loving spirit will be felt long after this moment. We're praying for you, Brian, that God will give you peace
David & Sara Socks & Children
March 4, 2021
I will never forget you and your amazing smile and love of life. You were one of my best friends in high school. I will always have such wonderful memories. Love you
Trish Docherty Gibson
March 4, 2021
My condolences to Brian and the families and friends of Kathy. She was such a beautiful soul who had a warm spirit to everyone. She will truly be missed. Spread those wings my Angel. You've earned them.
Angela Stackfield-White
March 3, 2021
The love Kathy had for people was indescribable. She loved her Prims´ girls so so much & made us feel like her own. She was my second monther growing up in church and she was always there. Till we meet again
Ashley Smith
March 3, 2021
Kathy was absolute sunshine. She lit up the room and her kindness was never ending. On behalf of the Amani Festival and from my own heart...we are devastated to lose such a beautiful soul. Brian, we love you and will keep you in our thoughts.
Lisa Marie
March 3, 2021
Kathy imprinted on so many peoples lives. Her love for my girls was just amazing ! Kathy you will be missed by so many. But we will see you again soon.
Penny Feeser
March 3, 2021
It is with deepest sorrow that we are sending this message. Our hearts go out to her family at this time. We will continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Kathy will be greatly missed by all.
Office Depot
March 3, 2021
Kathy always had a smile on her face and in her heart. I will always remember her that way.
Cathy Long
March 3, 2021
Kathy was the nice lady I knew.she'll be watching over u from up above
Pam Dupert
March 3, 2021
