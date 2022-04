Keith D. Rodkey

May 28, 1976 - March 27, 2022

Keith D Rodkey 45, of Carlisle died Sunday March 27, 2022 at Lehigh Valley hospital of Allentown. Born on May 28, 1976. Keith was the first child born of Debra & Dale Rodkey. Keith is survived by his Step-Mother Wendy Rodkey and Father Dale Rodkey and 3 sisters Nicole & Kurt Renshaw of Camp Hill, Kelsey Rodkey of Mechanicsburg and Ashley Greenspan of Camillerilla, CA. Keith had a love for travel.Living here and there sporadically, seeing the world.