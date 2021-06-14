Menu
Kenneth Laws
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Kenneth Lee Laws

May 30, 1935 - June 2, 2021

Kenneth Lee Laws, 86, died at his home in Carlisle on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.

Ken was born in Pasadena, California on May 30, 1935. After high school he studied physics, receiving a bachelor's degree from the California Institute of Technology, a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. from Bryn Mawr College. In 1965, he married Priscilla Watson, a fellow graduate student at Bryn Mawr. Ken spent his career teaching in the Physics department at Dickinson College.

When his children began ballet classes, Ken became involved with the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. He took classes, performed, taught, and served on the board. He authored several books on the physics of ballet and lectured on the topic in the US and internationally.

He was also an accomplished improvisational musician who played piano, guitar, and drums and always enjoyed making live music with his friends and family. Ken was also a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalists of the Cumberland Valley, a community he treasured.

He is survived by his wife, Priscilla, his older sister Bonnie Smith, and his two children Kevin Laws, born in 1968 and Virginia Laws Jackson, born in 1970.

All are welcome at a memorial service and reception that will be held on the Dickinson College campus June 19th at 3 pm. Please RSVP online at rsvp.laws.org (or email [email protected] with an attendee count and whether you will be in-person or online). This will allow the venue to set up safely per CDC guidance. The service will also be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person. The exact location and instructions for streaming will be provided to those that RSVP.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (cpyb.org) in Ken's honor.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Dickinson College campus
PA
Jun
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Live streamed
PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest condolences to all of the Laws family and loved ones. I remember Mr. Laws at rehearsals for Marcia's Nutcracker back in the late 70's. He was patient with the students, friendly, and always made Marcia smile when he was doing Mother Ginger, which amazed me. May he rest in peace.
Jennifer Dulin
Other
June 15, 2021
My heart goes out to Ken Laws´ family at the passing of this amazing man. My father, John Gregor, worked with Ken for years as they participated in CPYB performances and served on the board. They were named the "fathers of CPYB" along with André DeRibere. I own his Physics of Dance book and used it many times when I taught ballet. He had a wonderful influence on many people. RIP
Donna Gregor Whitesel
Other
June 14, 2021
