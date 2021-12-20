Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth H. Sheaffer
ABOUT
Big Spring High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Kenneth H. Sheaffer, Sr.
October 30, 1946- December 16, 2021

Kenneth H. Sheaffer, Sr., 75, of Carlisle went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 16, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born October 30, 1946, to the late Clark and Elma (Shughart) Sheaffer.
Ken was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Plainfield. He was a 1964 graduate of Big Spring High School. Ken worked for Agway, was a self-employed truck driver, and was the former owner of Sheaffer Coal. Ken loved going on long drives and visiting antique shops. He had a passion for cars and trucks and his were always some of the cleanest on the road. No matter where he went, Ken would always run into someone he knew, and he would talk to them. He truly loved to talk to everyone!
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vonnie (Greegor) Sheaffer; his daughter, Kaci (husband Matt) Harvey of Interior, SD; his son, Scot Murray of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren, Brandy (husband Jed) Kammerer of Wall, SD, Logan Bowers (companion Brenden) of Chardon, NE, and Drew (wife Laci) Sheaffer of Arkansas; six great-grandchildren; one brother, C. Edgar Sheaffer of Annville; and his sister-in-law, Cathie (husband Johnnie) Zimmerman of Carlisle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Sheaffer Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ken to St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2070 Newville Road Plainfield, PA 17081 or to the charity of your choice.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rest in peace Brother Ken
James Piper
December 23, 2021
Our condolence to Vonnie & the Sheaffer family. Elwood always enjoyed talking to Ken. He was a likeable guy. He will be missed. We are sorry we cannot make the service for Ken
Elwood & Doris Jones
December 23, 2021
Working with Ken was a high point of my day.
Richard Shenfeld
Work
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results