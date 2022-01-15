Kenneth Lester Wilson, Sr.

August 17, 1945- January 12, 2022

Kenneth Lester Wilson, Sr., 76 of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. He was born August 17, 1945, in Carlisle to the late Charles Lester and Geraldine (Reed) Wilson.

Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran. He retired after 40 years working for the former Castle Lumber Co. Kenneth was a member of the Church of the Three Crosses in Carlisle, life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Carlisle, as well as several other fraternal organizations in Carlisle, and member and Past Master of St. John's Lodge No. 260 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Della M. (Barrick) Wilson; son Kenneth L. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Miciah of Carlisle, PA and daughter Kelly L. Conrad and her husband Steve of Dacula, GA; step-daughter Penny L. Paulus and her companion Ed Carpenter of Carlisle, PA and step-son Ronald L. Paulus and his wife Laura of Scranton, PA. Also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmnFH.com. In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting donations in the name of Kenneth L. Wilson to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania.