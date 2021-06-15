Kevin Shane Donnelly

May 12, 1961- June 13, 2021

Kevin "Shane" Donnelly, 60, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home. He was born May 12, 1961, in Carlisle to Jesse and Trudy (Martin) Donnelly.

Shane was a 1981 graduate of Carlisle High School. After graduation, he began working at Giant Foods where he retired from in 2021 after 38 years of service. Shane was also a member of the North Middleton Fire Company #39 for over 40 years, as well as a lifelong member of the Carlisle Church of the Brethren.

Shane was a fan of many sports. He enjoyed watching Penn State football and going to Hershey Bears hockey games. He also spent many nights at Williams Grove Speedway watching sprint car races. Shane loved to go fishing, golfing, and taking family vacations to Rehoboth Beach where he could be found eating Grotto's Pizza. Shane was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle and will be remembered by many for his kindness and the smile he was always wearing.

Shane is survived by his parents, Trudy and Jesse Donnelly of Carlisle; his sister, Lisa Fortna (husband Todd) of Hummelstown; his niece Alyssa; and his nephew Mitchell.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. A private graveside service will be held for family on Friday, June 18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shane to the North Middleton Fire Company #39 or the Carlisle Church of the Brethren.

