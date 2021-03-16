Kevin L. Durf

June 04, 1981- March 13, 2021

Kevin L. Durf, age 39 of Duncannon, PA died on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Gardens of the West Shore after a motorcycle accident he had on September 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy L. Earnest Durf and his three children, Alexis, Dakota and Harley Durf. His parents, Daniel J. Durf Sr. of Shermans Dale, Linda M. Wanner Lescallett (husband Ronnie) Carlisle and his brother, Daniel J. Durf Jr. (wife Jessica) Tamaqua, PA.

You may remember Kevin from Vitro Architectural Glass and Carlisle High School Class of 2000.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hoffman Funeral Home in Kevin's name to help his family with funeral and medical expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

