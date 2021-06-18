Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Khanh Sibounheuang
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Khanh Sibounheuang

June 05, 1954- June 15, 2021

Khanh Sibounheuang, 67, of York Springs, PA passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on June 5, 1954, in Laos, Asia to the late Csy Sibounheuang and Pay Sibounheung.

Khanh worked in product fulfillment at a greenhouse.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Sibounheuang; children, Malivanh Sibounheuang and Phoulatsamy Chandaoleuang; and 7 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A viewing will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.