Kimberly E Schaeffer

July 27, 1954- December 17, 2020

Kimberly E. Schaeffer, 66, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. She was born on July 27, 1954 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Esther S. (Miller) Stone of Carlisle and the late Lee N. Stone.

Kimberly graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1972. From 1974 to 1976, Kim served as a medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After receiving her nursing degree from HACC in 1980, Kim worked in the emergency departments of Holy Spirit and Seidle Memorial Hospitals. For 21 years Kim worked as a medical records analyst for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Bureau of Program of Integrity before retiring in 2015. She formerly attended the Brethren in Christ Church and Bethel Assembly of God, both of Carlisle. Kim enjoyed traveling, shopping, baking, watching home improvement and travel shows and her dogs Pippa, Darby and Loki.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Richard L. Schaeffer, three children, Benjamin A. Schaeffer of Carlisle, Kate E. Newland and husband Christopher of York, Brett M. Schaeffer of Fairfax, VA, three brothers, Rodney Stone of Plymouth, WI, Dennis Stone and wife Paige of Miami, FL, Gregory Stone and wife Sandy of Conestoga, three sisters, Nanci Link and husband Allan of Washington D.C., Trudy Adams and husband Larry, and Catherine Stone, both of Carlisle along with many nieces and nephews.

Kimberly was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Stone, whom she dearly loved. She helped to raise his children, Athena and Jeremy Stone, as if they were her own. Kim considered Athena's children McKenna, Raegen and Briar to be her grandchildren.

Funeral services for family members only will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Anthony DeRosa officiating. The doors will open at 11:00. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Share in Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.