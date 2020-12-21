Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimberly E. Schaeffer
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Kimberly E Schaeffer

July 27, 1954- December 17, 2020

Kimberly E. Schaeffer, 66, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. She was born on July 27, 1954 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Esther S. (Miller) Stone of Carlisle and the late Lee N. Stone.

Kimberly graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1972. From 1974 to 1976, Kim served as a medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After receiving her nursing degree from HACC in 1980, Kim worked in the emergency departments of Holy Spirit and Seidle Memorial Hospitals. For 21 years Kim worked as a medical records analyst for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Bureau of Program of Integrity before retiring in 2015. She formerly attended the Brethren in Christ Church and Bethel Assembly of God, both of Carlisle. Kim enjoyed traveling, shopping, baking, watching home improvement and travel shows and her dogs Pippa, Darby and Loki.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Richard L. Schaeffer, three children, Benjamin A. Schaeffer of Carlisle, Kate E. Newland and husband Christopher of York, Brett M. Schaeffer of Fairfax, VA, three brothers, Rodney Stone of Plymouth, WI, Dennis Stone and wife Paige of Miami, FL, Gregory Stone and wife Sandy of Conestoga, three sisters, Nanci Link and husband Allan of Washington D.C., Trudy Adams and husband Larry, and Catherine Stone, both of Carlisle along with many nieces and nephews.

Kimberly was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Stone, whom she dearly loved. She helped to raise his children, Athena and Jeremy Stone, as if they were her own. Kim considered Athena's children McKenna, Raegen and Briar to be her grandchildren.

Funeral services for family members only will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Anthony DeRosa officiating. The doors will open at 11:00. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Share in Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Kim and I shared homeroom throughout our High School years at CHS. Always quick to laugh and with an infectious smile as well. RIP, Kim, you will be missed!
Stephen Shenk, Columbus, GA
January 20, 2022
Time flies but the memories stay forever. Still missing a good friend and co-worker.
Fran Rhodes
Work
December 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Kim's passing. My sincere condolences to her family. I always liked Kim.
Kathleen Kline
December 28, 2020
One of my fellow nurses and one of my supervisors at BPI. You will be missed.
Fran Rhodes
Coworker
December 25, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Kim's passing. She was such a nice person. You all are in our prayers.
Bonnie Stone
December 23, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Kim's passing. Please know the family is in our prayers.
Scott and Vanessa Culbertson
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results