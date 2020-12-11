Menu
LaVern H. Gross
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

LaVern H. Gross

July 30, 1926- December 08, 2020

LaVern H. Gross, 94, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 30, 1926 in Clairton to the late Royal and Kathryn (McCurry) Hallas and was the widow of Robert Lee Gross. She was one of nine children.

LaVern graduated from Clairton High School. After graduation she worked for U. S. Steel where she met her husband, Robert Lee Gross. They married on June 1, 1946 and lived in Pittsburgh until 1986 when they moved to Carlisle. LaVern owned and operated L & L Painting and Wallpaper Hanging and was an active foster parent, fostering more than 50 children over the years.

Lavern is survived by her children, Nancy (Davis) Mallein, Alice (Alan) Sior, Susan (Robert) Patton and Robert (Heather) Gross Jr; 10 grandchildren, Robert Patton, Michael Patton, Jennifer Pappas, Amy Smith, Daniel Patton, Richard Sior, Katie Reisinger, Rebecca Sior, Kaitlin Gross and Shelly Gross; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Gross and her eight siblings.

A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Stone United Church of Christ, P. O. Box 357, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
