Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee P. Goodhart
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA
Lee P. Goodhart
March 23, 1937- December 12, 2020

Lee P. Goodhart, 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away December 12, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 23, 1937 in Plainfield, PA to the late Clarence and Mary (Piper) Goodhart.
Lee worked as an insurance salesman and was a member of the Elks Lodge 578 and Carlisle Masonic Center. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting.
Surviving are his loving wife, Helen (Johnson) Goodhart of Carlisle; sister-in-law, Betty Goodhart of Carlisle; and nephew, John Goodhart. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Goodhart.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. I just saw the notice on line. I didn't even know that Dale had passed away. Time has taken its toll on our generation of the Goodhart family. I guess we all have lost touch with each other over the years. May God be with you.
Ed Goodhart
December 31, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results