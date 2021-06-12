I´m so sorry to hear of Lannie´s passing. He was an a great friend and colleague. We had many good times a work and during our workload conference trips. He taught me a lot and made me look good day in and day out over the years we worked together. Lannie will live on in my memory and I feel his loss. My deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Terri and the entire family. Sincerely, Hi

