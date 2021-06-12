Menu
Leroy "Lanny" Hicks

Leroy "Lanny" Hicks, 81, of Mt. Holly Springs, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2021.
Cherished childhood memories was our parents playing cards in the kitchen with us playing. You Dad to also have a smile on his face. That is what I will remember.
Gay (Books) Peiper
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sending our thoughts and prayers. Growing up in the Hill Street neighborhood with the Hicks family will always be in my memory of for life. Condolences to you all.
Dan Bretzman
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss.
John Lehman
June 13, 2021
This man was one of a kind! He was never too busy to send a text that just said hello and he loved us! I was blessed to call him my great uncle and he will be greatly missed.
Renae
Family
June 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Lannie´s passing. He was an a great friend and colleague. We had many good times a work and during our workload conference trips. He taught me a lot and made me look good day in and day out over the years we worked together. Lannie will live on in my memory and I feel his loss. My deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Terri and the entire family. Sincerely, Hi
Hiram Calkins
Work
June 12, 2021
One of the finest friends one could have. Terry, Terry, Paul, and Ray you have my Sympathy. Billy
Billy and Clymer
Friend
June 12, 2021
